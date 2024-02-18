Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.