Columbia Asset Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $4,105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

WBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.98. 10,218,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,405,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

