Columbia Asset Management Has $1.61 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

