Columbia Asset Management Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

