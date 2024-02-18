Columbia Asset Management Has $425,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

