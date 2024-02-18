Columbia Asset Management Has $885,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,057,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

