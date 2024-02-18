Columbia Asset Management Sells 234 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 180,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

