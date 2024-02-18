Columbia Asset Management Sells 284 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,920. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

