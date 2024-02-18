Columbia Asset Management Sells 384 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 242,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,109. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

