Comparing iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) & Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) and Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.43 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 1 1 0 2.64 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF 0 6 1 0 2.68

Given iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is more favorable than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF.

Profitability

This table compares iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

