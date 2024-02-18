Comparing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.40 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -1.80 Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.19 $8.48 million $0.12 155.60

Profitability

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57% Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47%

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TH International and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meritage Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats TH International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

