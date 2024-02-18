Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.60) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.94).
In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.89), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,990.53). In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.74), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,137,737.94). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.89), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,990.53). Insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
