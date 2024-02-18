Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Conduent stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $793.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

