Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Conduent Price Performance
Conduent stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $793.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
See Also
