Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $865.22 million and $32.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,971,721,416 coins and its circulating supply is 3,746,720,845 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,971,595,324.46 with 3,746,595,308.74 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23288955 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,077,443.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars.

