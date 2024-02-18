Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

