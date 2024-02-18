Contrasting BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.34) -3.03 BeiGene $1.42 billion 9.99 -$2.00 billion ($9.26) -16.01

Analyst Recommendations

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80

Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. BeiGene has a consensus target price of $261.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.35%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BeiGene.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.84% -23.64% BeiGene -43.53% -23.83% -16.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats BeiGene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Chime Biologics Limited, and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

