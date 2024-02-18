Contrasting InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.71 $79.96 million ($0.19) -52.68 SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.50 $168.72 million $1.21 11.72

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80% SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

