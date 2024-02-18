Contrasting Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 10 4 0 2.13 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 62.31% 14.13% 6.44% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.49 $1.85 billion $4.64 1.44 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.57 $2.86 billion $6.39 5.35

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

