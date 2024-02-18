Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

