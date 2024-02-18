Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.28. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,205 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

