CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,700 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.
Read Our Latest Report on CRSP
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.