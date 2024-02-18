CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,700 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

