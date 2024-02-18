Critical Comparison: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) vs. Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fiserv and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $153.04, indicating a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $19.09 billion 4.65 $3.07 billion $5.00 29.61 Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.06 -$11.73 million ($0.48) -0.16

This table compares Fiserv and Treasure Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.07% 15.16% 5.63% Treasure Global -17.50% -723.98% -166.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Treasure Global on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

