Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.92% of Crown worth $98,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crown by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

