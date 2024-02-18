Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Culp Price Performance
NYSE CULP opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
