Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSE CULP opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

