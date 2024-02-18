CyberConnect (CYBER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.04 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $150.54 million and $55.04 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00016825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.62033221 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $33,765,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

