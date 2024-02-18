Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Stock Down 0.5 %

Danaos Announces Dividend

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

