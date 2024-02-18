DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,103. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

