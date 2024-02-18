Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus RLI (NYSE:RLI) Head-To-Head Review

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RLI and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI presently has a consensus price target of $157.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 20.15% 17.02% 4.53% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares RLI and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.2% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.51 billion 4.27 $304.61 million $6.62 21.38 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Summary

RLI beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

