Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Denny's Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denny's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

