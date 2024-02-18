Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

