Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.56 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $12,174.68 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,658.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00516978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00135863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00050372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00233618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00148981 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

