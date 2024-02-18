Desjardins Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Neighbourly Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.93.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.93. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$822.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

