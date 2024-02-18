Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

