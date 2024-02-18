DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.