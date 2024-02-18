dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.02

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $478.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00135999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008035 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,062,020 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00805673 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,418.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

