Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.