DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $157.16 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,790.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.77 or 0.00516990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00135744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00232728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00148679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,834,077,734 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

