Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. 6,572,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

