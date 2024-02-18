Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

NYSE DDT opened at 26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.72. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a fifty-two week low of 25.00 and a fifty-two week high of 26.35.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

