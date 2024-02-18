Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128,643 shares during the quarter. Diodes comprises about 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $66,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 239,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.