Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

