Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.3% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

