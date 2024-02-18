DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.