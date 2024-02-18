Douglas Elliman (DOUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 485.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

