DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

