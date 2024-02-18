DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Trading Up 4.3 %

DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1,236.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

