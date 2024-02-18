Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.8 %

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Shares of DND opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.09. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.