Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DND
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.8 %
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.