Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

KODK stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

