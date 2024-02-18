Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 887.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 337,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 202,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,945,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,252. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $221.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

