Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $210.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

